Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    81st TRG hosts Airman's Ball [Image 6 of 9]

    81st TRG hosts Airman's Ball

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    A POW/MIA table is on display during the 81st Training Group Airman's Ball inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 30, 2022. The event was geared toward Airmen in training on how to participate and act during a formal military ball so they can feel confident in their abilities when arriving at their follow-on locations. The Airmen served in key positions throughout the ball such as emcees, color guard, POW/MIA table ceremony, national anthem singer and the invocation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 17:18
    Photo ID: 7447597
    VIRIN: 220930-F-BD983-1014
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.56 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st TRG hosts Airman's Ball [Image 9 of 9], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    81st TRG hosts Airman's Ball
    81st TRG hosts Airman's Ball
    81st TRG hosts Airman's Ball
    81st TRG hosts Airman's Ball
    81st TRG hosts Airman's Ball
    81st TRG hosts Airman's Ball
    81st TRG hosts Airman's Ball
    81st TRG hosts Airman's Ball
    81st TRG hosts Airman's Ball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    "Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    81st Training Group
    Airman's Ball"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT