81st TRG hosts Airman's Ball

U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Sebastian Ramirez, 335th Training Squadron student, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Phillips, 81st Training Group senior enlisted leader, participate in a cake cutting ceremony during the 81st Training Group Airman's Ball inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 30, 2022. The event was geared toward Airmen in training on how to participate and act during a formal military ball so they can feel confident in their abilities when arriving at their follow-on locations. The Airmen served in key positions throughout the ball such as emcees, color guard, POW/MIA table ceremony, national anthem singer and the invocation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

