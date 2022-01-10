Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th ARS flyover California Capital Airshow [Image 8 of 9]

    6th ARS flyover California Capital Airshow

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Senior Airman Amalia Rosa, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10A Extender boom operator, looks out a window during a flight over Northern California, Oct. 1, 2022. Airmen assigned to the 6th ARS represented Team Travis in a ‘Parade of Heavies’ flyover during the California Capital Airshow at Mather Airport in Sacramento, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 17:21
    Photo ID: 7447567
    VIRIN: 221001-F-YT028-1188
    Resolution: 7888x5258
    Size: 966.05 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th ARS flyover California Capital Airshow [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    flyover
    KC-10 Extender
    6th ARS
    Parade of Heavies
    California Capital City Airshow

