6th ARS flyover California Capital Airshow

U.S. Senior Airman Cayden Chase, right, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-10A Extender crew chief and Airman 1st Class Dustin Vier, 660th AMXS KC-10 crew chief read through a checklist at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 1, 2022. Airmen assigned to the 6th ARS represented Team Travis in a ‘Parade of Heavies’ flyover during the California Capital Airshow at Mather Airport in Sacramento, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 17:21
|Photo ID:
|7447560
|VIRIN:
|221001-F-YT028-1004
|Resolution:
|7746x5164
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
