U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lane Friel, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10A Extender flight engineer, performs a pre-flight inspection at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 1, 2022. Airmen assigned to the 6th ARS represented Team Travis in a ‘Parade of Heavies’ flyover during the California Capital Airshow at Mather Airport in Sacramento, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 17:21 Photo ID: 7447562 VIRIN: 221001-F-YT028-1060 Resolution: 7073x4716 Size: 996.11 KB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th ARS flyover California Capital Airshow [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.