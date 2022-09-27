Accession Policy and USMEPCOM hosted the Joint Recruiting Commander’s Conference (JRCC) in North Chicago, Ill. Sept. 27 -28. The conference opened up discussions for Recruiting Command commanders, Accession Policy personnel and USMEPCOM to share initiatives, strategies and challenges for the upcoming year.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 15:30
|Photo ID:
|7447284
|VIRIN:
|220927-D-SN704-0004
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|11.14 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Accession Policy and USMEPCOM hosted the Joint Recruiting Commander’s Conference [Image 2 of 2], by Darrin McDufford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT