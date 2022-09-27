Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Accession Policy and USMEPCOM hosted the Joint Recruiting Commander’s Conference [Image 1 of 2]

    Accession Policy and USMEPCOM hosted the Joint Recruiting Commander’s Conference

    NORTH CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Darrin McDufford 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Accession Policy and USMEPCOM hosted the Joint Recruiting Commander’s Conference (JRCC) in North Chicago, Ill. Sept. 27 -28. The conference opened up discussions for Recruiting Command commanders, Accession Policy personnel and USMEPCOM to share initiatives, strategies and challenges for the upcoming year.

    recruiting
    MEPCOM
    USMEWPCOM

