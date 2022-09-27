Accession Policy and USMEPCOM hosted the Joint Recruiting Commander’s Conference (JRCC) in North Chicago, Ill. Sept. 27 -28. The conference opened up discussions for Recruiting Command commanders, Accession Policy personnel and USMEPCOM to share initiatives, strategies and challenges for the upcoming year.

