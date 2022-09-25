A public awareness campaign in the city of Kairouan was organized by USAID Visit Tunisia. In the space of one morning, the heart of the city classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site becomes a field trip full of exploration and discovery for children.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 15:38
|Photo ID:
|7447280
|VIRIN:
|220925-D-D0499-159
|Resolution:
|6358x4239
|Size:
|6.69 MB
|Location:
|KAIROUAN, TN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Treasure Hunt Visit Tunisia [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
