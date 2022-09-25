Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Treasure Hunt Visit Tunisia [Image 8 of 10]

    Treasure Hunt Visit Tunisia

    KAIROUAN, TUNISIA

    09.25.2022

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    A public awareness campaign in the city of Kairouan was organized by USAID Visit Tunisia. In the space of one morning, the heart of the city classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site becomes a field trip full of exploration and discovery for children.

    Location: KAIROUAN, TN 
    USAID
    Tunisia

