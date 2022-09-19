USAID Visit Tunisia Activity and the Federation of Authentic Tourism in the Destination Dahar (FTADD), signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday, September 19, 2022. This memorandum of understanding reflects the willingness of both parties to cooperate in supporting FTADD’s long-term sustainability, their continued support of the small and medium- sized enterprises that are FTADD members, and their promotion of the Dahar region to increase visitor spending in the destination.

