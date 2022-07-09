Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kebili Dates [Image 7 of 10]

    Kebili Dates

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    09.07.2022

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Kebili Dates Cluster is a group of three date exporters in Kebili governorate. JOBS helped these companies -- Sonab CED, Sté Ben Moussa and Cie, and Sté Laariba – reach new international clients, leading to 89 new jobs and a 35% increase in sales. The companies had individually secured pre-orders with buyers in the US, Canada, France, and Italy, but needed to meet international food safety standards to finalize these orders. JOBS provided joint technical assistance to the three companies to help them gain the required food safety certification (ISO 22000).

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 15:38
    Location: TUNIS, TN 
