Kebili Dates Cluster is a group of three date exporters in Kebili governorate. JOBS helped these companies -- Sonab CED, Sté Ben Moussa and Cie, and Sté Laariba – reach new international clients, leading to 89 new jobs and a 35% increase in sales. The companies had individually secured pre-orders with buyers in the US, Canada, France, and Italy, but needed to meet international food safety standards to finalize these orders. JOBS provided joint technical assistance to the three companies to help them gain the required food safety certification (ISO 22000).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 15:38 Photo ID: 7447277 VIRIN: 220907-D-D0499-850 Resolution: 5317x3215 Size: 2.87 MB Location: TUNIS, TN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kebili Dates [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.