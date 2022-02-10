A Coast Guard veteran seeks first aid after being brought to Fort Myers, Florida on Oct. 2, 2022. The veteran is a member of the Pine Island community that was devasted by Hurricane Ian.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2022 Date Posted: 10.02.2022 23:13 Photo ID: 7446142 VIRIN: 021022-G-JO805-1181 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.53 MB Location: FORT MYERS, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies assist the people of Pine Island [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.