A Coast Guard member assists with the transfer of supplies to Pine Island, Florida on Oct. 2, 2022. With the assistance of volunteers and partner agencies, the Coast Guard transferred people off Pine Island and helped supply those still on. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2022 23:13
|Photo ID:
|7446138
|VIRIN:
|021022-G-JO805-1148
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.28 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies assist the people of Pine Island [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT