    Coast Guard, partner agencies assist the people of Pine Island [Image 1 of 7]

    Coast Guard, partner agencies assist the people of Pine Island

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Station Fort Myers personnel assist with supply transfer to Pine Island, Florida on Oct. 2, 2022. With the assistance of volunteers and partner agencies, the Coast Guard transferred people off Pine Island and helped supply those still on. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 23:13
    Photo ID: 7446133
    VIRIN: 021022-G-JO805-1051
    Resolution: 5835x3882
    Size: 6.62 MB
    Location: FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies assist the people of Pine Island [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    strike force
    fort myers
    pine island
    ian
    storm22

