Coast Guard, partner agencies assist the people of Pine Island

Coast Guard Station Fort Myers personnel assist with supply transfer to Pine Island, Florida on Oct. 2, 2022. With the assistance of volunteers and partner agencies, the Coast Guard transferred people off Pine Island and helped supply those still on. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

