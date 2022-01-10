USS Tripoli Departs Manila

221001-N-IL330-1081 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 1, 2022) – Fire Controlman 2nd Class Anthony Soens, from Honolulu, inspects ammunition aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 1, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

