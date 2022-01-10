USS Tripoli Departs Manila

221001-N-IL330-1079 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 1, 2022) – Fire Controlman 2nd Class Joshua Concepcion, from Los Angeles, uploads ammunition on a close-in weapon system (CIWS) aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 1, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.02.2022 Photo ID: 7445616 VIRIN: 221001-N-IL330-1079 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA by SN Austyn Riley