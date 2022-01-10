Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Departs Manila [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Tripoli Departs Manila

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Seaman Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    221001-N-IL330-1077 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 1, 2022) – Chief Fire Controlman Varinda Thongpet, from Sacramanto, California, attaches a loader to the close-in weapon system (CIWS) aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 1, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 11:05
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    31st MEU
    HSC-23
    USS Tripoli
    VMM-262
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

