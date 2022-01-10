221001-N-IL330-1077 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 1, 2022) – Chief Fire Controlman Varinda Thongpet, from Sacramanto, California, attaches a loader to the close-in weapon system (CIWS) aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 1, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.02.2022 11:05 Photo ID: 7445615 VIRIN: 221001-N-IL330-1077 Resolution: 1781x1187 Size: 1.02 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Departs Manila [Image 4 of 4], by SN Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.