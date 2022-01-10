Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    914 MXG Assumption of Command [Image 7 of 8]

    914 MXG Assumption of Command

    NY, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Emery 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Keith McCray, the commander of the 914th Maintenance Group, New York, assumes command in a ceremony October 1, 2022 in a hangar on Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York. McCray was previously the deputy maintenance group commander with the 452nd Air Mobility Wing at March Air Reserve Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany A. Emery)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 10:24
    Photo ID: 7445594
    VIRIN: 221001-F-UV276-1006
    Resolution: 4712x3534
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 914 MXG Assumption of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    airmen
    commander
    airman

