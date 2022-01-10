Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    914 MXG Assumption of Command [Image 4 of 8]

    914 MXG Assumption of Command

    NY, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Emery 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 914th Honor Guard participate in an assumption of command ceremony October 1, 2022 in a hangar on Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York. The vision of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard is to ensure a legacy of Airmen who: promote the mission; protect the standards; perfect the image; and preserve the heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany A. Emery)

