914 MXG Assumption of Command

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 914th Honor Guard participate in an assumption of command ceremony October 1, 2022 in a hangar on Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York. The vision of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard is to ensure a legacy of Airmen who: promote the mission; protect the standards; perfect the image; and preserve the heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany A. Emery)
|10.01.2022
|10.02.2022 10:26
|7445592
|221001-F-UV276-1004
|4938x3704
|6.08 MB
|NY, US
|0
|0
