Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Nitze Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Nitze Daily Operations

    GULF OF ADEN

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet         

    221001-N-EH998-1053 GULF OF ADEN (Oct. 1, 2022) Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class Rhianna Townsend conducts a water wash down on a gas turbine generator aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) in the Gulf of Aden, Oct. 1. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 07:41
    Photo ID: 7445510
    VIRIN: 221001-N-EH998-1053
    Resolution: 6198x4132
    Size: 569.58 KB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nitze Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Nitze Daily Operations
    USS Nitze Daily Operations
    USS Nitze Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USS Nitze
    DDG 94
    5th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT