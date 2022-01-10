USS Nitze Daily Operations

221001-N-EH998-1039 GULF OF ADEN (Oct. 1, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) sails in the Gulf of Aden, Oct. 1. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.02.2022 Photo ID: 7445509 by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal