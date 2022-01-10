221001-N-EH998-1012 GULF OF ADEN (Oct. 1, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Cesar Diazquintana and Culinary Specialist Seaman Jordan Garcia, right, prepare eggs to order aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) in the Gulf of Aden, Oct. 1. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.02.2022 07:41 Photo ID: 7445508 VIRIN: 221001-N-EH998-1012 Resolution: 5647x4364 Size: 1.03 MB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nitze Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.