VADM Brad Cooper Visits Lebanon

220929-N-ZA692-1049 YARZE, Lebanon (Sept. 29, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, and U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, meet with Gen. Joseph Aoun, commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, in Yarze, Lebanon, Sept. 29. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Location: YARZE, LB