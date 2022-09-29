Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VADM Brad Cooper Visits Lebanon [Image 4 of 5]

    VADM Brad Cooper Visits Lebanon

    YARZE, LEBANON

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet         

    220929-N-ZA692-1049 YARZE, Lebanon (Sept. 29, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, and U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, meet with Gen. Joseph Aoun, commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, in Yarze, Lebanon, Sept. 29. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 07:20
    Photo ID: 7445505
    VIRIN: 220929-N-ZA692-1049
    Resolution: 5644x3763
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: YARZE, LB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VADM Brad Cooper Visits Lebanon [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VADM Brad Cooper Visits Lebanon
    VADM Brad Cooper Visits Lebanon
    VADM Brad Cooper Visits Lebanon
    VADM Brad Cooper Visits Lebanon
    VADM Brad Cooper Visits Lebanon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    5th Fleet
    LAF
    C5F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT