220929-N-ZA692-1504 BEIRUT NAVAL BASE (Sept. 29, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks with Capt. Haissam Dannaoui, commander of the Lebanese Navy, at Beirut Naval Base during a visit to Lebanon, Sept. 29. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2022 07:20
|Photo ID:
|7445504
|VIRIN:
|220929-N-ZA692-1504
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|BEIRUT, LB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VADM Brad Cooper Visits Lebanon [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS
