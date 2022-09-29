220929-N-ZA692-1504 BEIRUT NAVAL BASE (Sept. 29, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks with Capt. Haissam Dannaoui, commander of the Lebanese Navy, at Beirut Naval Base during a visit to Lebanon, Sept. 29. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 10.02.2022 07:20 Photo ID: 7445504 VIRIN: 220929-N-ZA692-1504 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.85 MB Location: BEIRUT, LB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VADM Brad Cooper Visits Lebanon [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.