220929-N-ZA692-1244 BEIRUT NAVAL BASE (Sept. 29, 2022) Master Chief Lateef Compton, U.S. 5th Fleet Command Master Chief, left, and Sgt. Maj. Cortez Brown, Combined Maritime Forces senior enlisted leader, talk with Warrant Officer Khalil El Helou, Lebanese Naval Force senior enlisted leader at Beirut Naval Base during a visit to Lebanon, Sept. 29. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2022 07:21
|Photo ID:
|7445506
|VIRIN:
|220929-N-ZA692-1244
|Resolution:
|5470x3647
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|BEIRUT, LB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VADM Brad Cooper Visits Lebanon [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
