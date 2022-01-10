Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard surveys Pine Island, Florida for people in need

    Coast Guard surveys Pine Island, Florida for people in need

    PINE ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Petty Officer 1st Class George Ramirez, a member of the Gulf Strike Teams, stands for photo near Pine Island, Florida on Oct. 1, 2022. Ramirez is one of 13 members of the strike team in Southwest Florida.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022
    Location: PINE ISLAND, FL, US 
    hurricane
    strike force
    fort myers
    pine island
    ian
    storm22

