Petty Officer 1st Class George Ramirez, a member of the Gulf Strike Teams, stands for photo near Pine Island, Florida on Oct. 1, 2022. Ramirez is one of 13 members of the strike team in Southwest Florida.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 23:56
|Photo ID:
|7445499
|VIRIN:
|011022-G-JO805-1532
|Resolution:
|2157x3242
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|PINE ISLAND, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard surveys Pine Island, Florida for people in need [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT