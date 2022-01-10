Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Owen, a member of the Gulf Strike Team, stands for a photo near Pine Island, Florida on Oct. 1, 2022. Owen is one of the 13 strike team members to respond to the fallout of Hurricane Ian.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 23:56
|Photo ID:
|7445495
|VIRIN:
|011022-G-JO805-1525
|Resolution:
|2068x3108
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|PINE ISLAND, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard surveys Pine Island, Florida for people in need [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT