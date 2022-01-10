Coast Guard National Strike Force members scan Pine Island, Florida for people in need on Oct. 1, 2022. The National Strike Force team in Southwest Florida assisted over 50 people in the Fort Myers area.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 23:56
|Photo ID:
|7445496
|VIRIN:
|011022-G-JO805-1366
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.55 MB
|Location:
|PINE ISLAND, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard surveys Pine Island, Florida for people in need [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT