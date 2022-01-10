SECDEF Tri Lateral Meetings in Hawaii with Japan and Australia

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III welcomes Australian Minister of Defense Richard Marles to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Camp Smith, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2022. Austin met with Marles and Japanese Minister of Defense Yasukaza Hamada to strengthen the bonds between them. Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

