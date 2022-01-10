Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 16:56 Photo ID: 7445237 VIRIN: 221001-D-TT977-0051 Resolution: 6620x4413 Size: 15.87 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SECDEF Tri Lateral Meetings in Hawaii with Japan and Australia [Image 14 of 14], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.