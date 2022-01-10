Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III welcomes Japanese Minister of Defense Yasukaza Hamada to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Camp Smith, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2022. Austin met with Hamada and Australian Minister of Defense Richard Marles strengthen the bonds between them. Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 16:56 Photo ID: 7445249 VIRIN: 221001-D-TT977-0122 Resolution: 5284x3523 Size: 9.27 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECDEF Tri Lateral Meetings in Hawaii with Japan and Australia [Image 14 of 14], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.