    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECDEF Tri Lateral Meetings in Hawaii with Japan and Australia [Image 9 of 14]

    SECDEF Tri Lateral Meetings in Hawaii with Japan and Australia

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III welcomes Japanese Minister of Defense Yasukaza Hamada to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Camp Smith, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2022. Austin met with Hamada and Australian Minister of Defense Richard Marles strengthen the bonds between them. Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 16:56
    Photo ID: 7445249
    VIRIN: 221001-D-TT977-0122
    Resolution: 5284x3523
    Size: 9.27 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Tri Lateral Meetings in Hawaii with Japan and Australia [Image 14 of 14], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Austin
    Australia
    Hawaii
    SECDEF
    INDOPACOM

