    144th Airlift Squadron ships relief supplies to Western Alaska for Operation Merbok Response [Image 4 of 4]

    144th Airlift Squadron ships relief supplies to Western Alaska for Operation Merbok Response

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guardsmen of 144th Airlift Squadron and 176th Logistics Readiness Squadron ship Red Cross relief supplies bound for Nome Sept. 30, 2022, on a C-17 Globemaster III. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 144th Airlift Squadron ships relief supplies to Western Alaska for Operation Merbok Response [Image 4 of 4], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing
    Operation Merbok Response

