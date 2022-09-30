JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guardsmen of 144th Airlift Squadron and 176th Logistics Readiness Squadron ship Red Cross relief supplies bound for Nome Sept. 30, 2022, on a C-17 Globemaster III. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 19:28
|Photo ID:
|7444572
|VIRIN:
|220930-Z-PB632-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|18.14 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 144th Airlift Squadron ships relief supplies to Western Alaska for Operation Merbok Response [Image 4 of 4], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT