JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guardsmen of 144th Airlift Squadron and 176th Logistics Readiness Squadron load relief supplies bound for Nome Sept. 30, 2022, on a C-17 Globemaster III. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 19:28 Photo ID: 7444570 VIRIN: 220930-Z-PB632-1002 Resolution: 4969x3313 Size: 9.82 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 144th Airlift Squadron ships relief supplies to Western Alaska for Operation Merbok Response [Image 4 of 4], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.