    211th Rescue Squadron ships relief supplies to Western Alaska for Operation Merbok Response

    211th Rescue Squadron ships relief supplies to Western Alaska for Operation Merbok Response

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Capt. David Bedard 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guardsmen of 211th Rescue Squadron and 176th Logistics Readiness Squadron load relief supplies bound for Bethel Sept. 29, 2022, on an HC-130J Combat King II. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by David Bedard)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 211th Rescue Squadron ships relief supplies to Western Alaska for Operation Merbok Response [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing

