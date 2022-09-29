211th Rescue Squadron ships relief supplies to Western Alaska for Operation Merbok Response

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guardsmen of 211th Rescue Squadron and 176th Logistics Readiness Squadron load relief supplies bound for Bethel Sept. 29, 2022, on an HC-130J Combat King II. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by David Bedard)

