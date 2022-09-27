Western Hemisphere Leaders Meet for the 30th Inter-American Naval Conference

220927-N-N3764-0506

LIMA, Peru - (Sept. 27, 2022) – Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces, left, and Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, right, greet Vice Adm. Francisco Hernando Cubides, commander of the Colombian Navy, during the 30th Inter-American Naval Conference (IANC) in Lima, Peru, Sept. 27, 2022. IANC was established in 1959 to strengthen the bonds of friendship, partnership, and collaboration among Western Hemisphere naval leaders through the exchange of ideas and knowledge. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo/Released)

