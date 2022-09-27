Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Western Hemisphere Leaders Meet for the 30th Inter-American Naval Conference [Image 6 of 7]

    Western Hemisphere Leaders Meet for the 30th Inter-American Naval Conference

    PERU

    09.27.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220927-N-N3764-0505
    LIMA, Peru - (Sept. 27, 2022) – Adm. Juan Andres de la Maza, left, commander-in-chief of the Chilean Navy, greets Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces, during the 30th Inter-American Naval Conference (IANC) in Lima, Peru, Sept. 27, 2022. IANC was established in 1959 to strengthen the bonds of friendship, partnership, and collaboration among Western Hemisphere naval leaders through the exchange of ideas and knowledge. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    Peru
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    Strengthen Partnerships
    30th Inter-American Naval Conference (IANC)

