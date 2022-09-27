Western Hemisphere Leaders Meet for the 30th Inter-American Naval Conference

220927-N-N3764-0504

LIMA, Peru - (Sept. 27, 2022) – Rear Adm. John Merlo, commanding general of the Ecuadorian Navy, left, greets Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces during the 30th Inter-American Naval Conference (IANC) in Lima, Peru, Sept. 27, 2022. IANC was established in 1959 to strengthen the bonds of friendship, partnership, and collaboration among Western Hemisphere naval leaders through the exchange of ideas and knowledge. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo/Released)

