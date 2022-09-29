U.S. Army Cyber School Lieutenants push through their last step before graduating Basic Officer Leaders Course (BOLC) with a field training exercise (FTX) on Fort Gordon, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 10:47
|Photo ID:
|7443244
|VIRIN:
|220929-A-WY182-249
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Next Generation of Cyber Leaders Complete Their Last Hurdle to Graduate Basic Officer Leaders Course [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Rebecca Harr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT