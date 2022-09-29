Next Generation of Cyber Leaders Complete Their Last Hurdle to Graduate Basic Officer Leaders Course

U.S. Army Cyber Training Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Jason Sabovich, speaks to Lieutenants after completing their last step before graduating Basic Officer Leaders Course (BOLC) on Fort Gordon, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
