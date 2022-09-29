Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 10:47 Photo ID: 7443240 VIRIN: 220929-A-WY182-017 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 0 B Location: FORT GORDON, GA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Next Generation of Cyber Leaders Complete Their Last Hurdle to Graduate Basic Officer Leaders Course [Image 1748 of 1748], by CPT Rebecca Harr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.