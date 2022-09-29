Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Next Generation of Cyber Leaders Complete Their Last Hurdle to Graduate Basic Officer Leaders Course

    Next Generation of Cyber Leaders Complete Their Last Hurdle to Graduate Basic Officer Leaders Course

    FORT GORDON, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Capt. Rebecca Harr 

    United States Army Cyber Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Cyber School Lieutenants push through their last step before graduating Basic Officer Leaders Course (BOLC) with a field training exercise (FTX) on Fort Gordon, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2022.

