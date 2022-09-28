Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quality Assurance Office ensures processes, products meet Air Force standards

    Quality Assurance Office ensures processes, products meet Air Force standards

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Antonio Driskell, right, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex quality assurance specialist, observes Edward Brown, center, 574th Composite Repair Flight sheet metal mechanic, and Al Walker, 574th Composite Repair Flight sheet metal mechanic, as they work on a C-5 aircraft wing slat at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2022. Part of the Quality Assurance Office duties are to observe the work environment and see if workers are cleaning as they go, a process known as good housekeeping. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    This work, Quality Assurance Office ensures processes, products meet Air Force standards [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

