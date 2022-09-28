Quality Assurance Office ensures processes, products meet Air Force standards

Antonio Driskell, right, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex quality assurance specialist, observes Edward Brown, center, 574th Composite Repair Flight sheet metal mechanic, and Al Walker, 574th Composite Repair Flight sheet metal mechanic, as they work on a C-5 aircraft wing slat at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2022. Part of the Quality Assurance Office duties are to observe the work environment and see if workers are cleaning as they go, a process known as good housekeeping. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

