Antonio Driskell, right, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex quality assurance specialist, talks with Al Walker, center, 574th Composite Repair Flight sheet metal mechanic, and Edward Brown, 574th Composite Repair Flight sheet metal mechanic, as they review the technical order regarding the repair process to a C-5 aircraft wing slat at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2022. The WR-ALC Quality Assurance Office performs its mission by observing the processes and products produced by the 402nd Commodities Maintenance Group and providing feedback to leadership on those services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
Quality Assurance Office ensures processes, products meet Air Force standards
