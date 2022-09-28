Edward Brown, 574th Composite Repair Flight sheet metal worker, vacuums metal shavings off a C-5 aircraft wing slat at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2022. Maintenance workers cleaned the wing slat to ensure good housekeeping practices are followed during the repair and overhaul process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 08:55
|Photo ID:
|7442977
|VIRIN:
|220928-F-ED303-0002
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Quality Assurance Office ensures processes, products meet Air Force standards [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS
Quality Assurance Office ensures processes, products meet Air Force standards
