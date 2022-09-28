Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quality Assurance Office ensures processes, products meet Air Force standards

    Quality Assurance Office ensures processes, products meet Air Force standards

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Edward Brown, 574th Composite Repair Flight sheet metal worker, vacuums metal shavings off a C-5 aircraft wing slat at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2022. Maintenance workers cleaned the wing slat to ensure good housekeeping practices are followed during the repair and overhaul process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 08:55
    Photo ID: 7442977
    VIRIN: 220928-F-ED303-0002
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quality Assurance Office ensures processes, products meet Air Force standards [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Quality Assurance

