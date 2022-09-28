Edward Brown, 574th Composite Repair Flight sheet metal worker, vacuums metal shavings off a C-5 aircraft wing slat at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2022. Maintenance workers cleaned the wing slat to ensure good housekeeping practices are followed during the repair and overhaul process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 08:55 Photo ID: 7442977 VIRIN: 220928-F-ED303-0002 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1.25 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Quality Assurance Office ensures processes, products meet Air Force standards [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.