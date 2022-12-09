Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Staff Photo [Image 5 of 5]

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Staff Photo

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing pose for a unit photo, Sept. 12, 2022, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The 521 AMOW consists of over 1,500 personnel divided into two groups and nine squadrons, in 19 locations and 13 countries; supporting four combatant commands in three areas of responsibility. The 19 locations include six detachments and six air terminal contracts. The wing provides command and control, en route aircraft maintenance, and air transportation services for theater and strategic air mobility missions in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. The 521 AMOW also uniquely provides expeditionary aircrew support and inter-theater aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 08:41
    Photo ID: 7442969
    VIRIN: 220912-F-VY348-0009
    Resolution: 5608x3777
    Size: 9.26 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Staff Photo [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Photo
    721st Air Mobility Operations Group Staff Photo
    721st Mobility Support Squadron Photo
    721st Aerial Port Squadron Photo
    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Staff Photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Ramstein Air Base
    USTRANSCOM
    521st AMOW
    721st APS
    10th EAEF
    721st AMOG
    721st MSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT