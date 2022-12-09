521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Staff Photo

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing pose for a unit photo, Sept. 12, 2022, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The 521 AMOW consists of over 1,500 personnel divided into two groups and nine squadrons, in 19 locations and 13 countries; supporting four combatant commands in three areas of responsibility. The 19 locations include six detachments and six air terminal contracts. The wing provides command and control, en route aircraft maintenance, and air transportation services for theater and strategic air mobility missions in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. The 521 AMOW also uniquely provides expeditionary aircrew support and inter-theater aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

