721st Air Mobility Operations Group Staff Photo

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 721st Air Mobility Operations Group staff poses for a unit photo, Sept. 12, 2022, Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The 721 AMOG, or Northern Group, is one of two groups under the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing and has six subordinate squadrons operating in four countries that execute rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

