U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight pose for a unit photo, Sept. 12, 2022, Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The 10 EAEF is a flight deployed to the 721st Mobility Support Squadron to execute U.S. Transportation Command inter-theater aeromedical evacuation taskings including critical care air transport and biocontainment operations through Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 08:41
|Photo ID:
|7442965
|VIRIN:
|220912-F-VY348-0047
|Resolution:
|5507x3516
|Size:
|7.18 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Photo [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
