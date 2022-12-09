U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight pose for a unit photo, Sept. 12, 2022, Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The 10 EAEF is a flight deployed to the 721st Mobility Support Squadron to execute U.S. Transportation Command inter-theater aeromedical evacuation taskings including critical care air transport and biocontainment operations through Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 08:41 Photo ID: 7442965 VIRIN: 220912-F-VY348-0047 Resolution: 5507x3516 Size: 7.18 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Photo [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.