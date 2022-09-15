U.S. Army Col. Kevin Jackson, 19th Battlefield Coordination Detachment commander, provides remarks to members of the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 15, 2022. Jackson visited the 721st Aerial Port Squadron to recognize 48 Airmen who were critical partners during recent joint operations in support of Ukraine and to learn about Air Mobility Command’s en route aerial port capabilities. The 19th BCD conducts liaison between U.S. Army Europe and Africa or designated Army Forces/Land Component Command and the 603rd Air and Space Operations Center to coordinate air power and ground capabilities across the range of military operations within the U.S. European Command and U.S. African Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Emma Quirk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 04:54 Photo ID: 7442830 VIRIN: 220915-F-MA528-1057 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.79 MB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th BCD, 603rd AOC visit 721st APS, recognize Airmen [Image 12 of 12], by Capt. Emma Quirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.