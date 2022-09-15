Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th BCD, 603rd AOC visit 721st APS, recognize Airmen [Image 7 of 12]

    19th BCD, 603rd AOC visit 721st APS, recognize Airmen

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Capt. Emma Quirk 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Army Col. Kevin Jackson, 19th Battlefield Coordination Detachment commander, presents the Army Achievement Medal to Staff Sgt. Carissa Elam on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 15, 2022. Elam, 721st Aerial Port Squadron special handling supervisor, was recognized for her knowledge and expertise which enabled the swift delivery and joint movement of critical aid to bolster European defense initiatives against Russian aggression. The 19th BCD conducts liaison between U.S. Army Europe and Africa or designated Army Forces/Land Component Command and the 603rd Air and Space Operations Center to coordinate air power and ground capabilities across the range of military operations within the U.S. European Command and U.S. African Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Emma Quirk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 04:54
    Photo ID: 7442827
    VIRIN: 220915-F-MA528-1047
    Resolution: 7843x5504
    Size: 6.73 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th BCD, 603rd AOC visit 721st APS, recognize Airmen [Image 12 of 12], by Capt. Emma Quirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Ramstein Air Base
    USTRANSCOM
    521st AMOW
    721stAPS

