19th BCD, 603rd AOC visit 721st APS, recognize Airmen

U.S. Army Col. Kevin Jackson, 19th Battlefield Coordination Detachment commander, presents the Army Achievement Medal to Staff Sgt. Carissa Elam on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 15, 2022. Elam, 721st Aerial Port Squadron special handling supervisor, was recognized for her knowledge and expertise which enabled the swift delivery and joint movement of critical aid to bolster European defense initiatives against Russian aggression. The 19th BCD conducts liaison between U.S. Army Europe and Africa or designated Army Forces/Land Component Command and the 603rd Air and Space Operations Center to coordinate air power and ground capabilities across the range of military operations within the U.S. European Command and U.S. African Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Emma Quirk)

