19th BCD, 603rd AOC visit 721st APS, recognize Airmen

U.S. Army Col. Kevin Jackson, 19th Battlefield Coordination Detachment commander, presents a command coin to Senior Airman Nesby Pittman on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 15, 2022. Pittman was handpicked to be personally recognized due to his outstanding performance in recent joint coordination with mobility mission partners in support of Ukraine. The 19th BCD conducts liaison between U.S. Army Europe and Africa or designated Army Forces/Land Component Command and the 603rd Air and Space Operations Center to coordinate air power and ground capabilities across the range of military operations within the U.S. European Command and U.S. African Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Emma Quirk)

