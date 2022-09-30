Cmdr. Lida Cooper, chief staff officer onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), poses for a photo with Commander, Naval Region Japan Fire & Emergency Services (CNFJ F&ES) Yokosuka, during a proclamation marking the beginning of Fire Prevention Week. CFAY will celebrate Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 9, 2022-Oct. 15, 2022, to promote fire safety in the Yokosuka community. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 01:49 Photo ID: 7442765 VIRIN: 220930-N-PL960-1071 Resolution: 5218x3483 Size: 2.87 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY Fire Prevention Proclamation [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.